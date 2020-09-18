Sharad Pawar meets Rajnath Singh, discusses problems faced by villagers due to Army's KK Range project in Ahmednagar

"Locals are also being denied loans by nationalized banks and other financial institutions for this reason. Due to the shooting range, no other major project can take place here, which is destroying the source of income for the tribal people," Sharad Pawar tweeted.

Sharad Pawar also brought to light that many locals of Kharekarjun village have lost their lives in the shooting practice. The Army's practice sessions have created panic among the locals.

Sharad Pawar raised these issues before the Defence Minister and demanded that the concerns of the locals be taken into consideration before further expansion of the KK range. "We raised all these issues with the Defence Minister and demanded that the concerns of the locals be taken into consideration as well as postponement of further expansion of the KK range. The Defence Minister said that there would be no more land acquisition for the KK range," NCP supremo tweeted.