Sharad Pawar, Mamata to mobilise Opposition parties against BJP

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee have taken a lead to organise a meeting of Opposition and like-minded parties every month while flagging off the people-centric issues to target the BJP. Issues like price rise, anti farmers’ policies, outright sale of assets are some of the issues that will be discussed and decide a comprehensive strategy to corner BJP ahead of UP assembly elections and later in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election.

Pawar has, however, made it clear that Congress should be part of the proposed monthly ritual.

A senior NCP MP told The Free Press Journal, "Pawar has already made it clear that he is not running for any post including the President or Prime Minister. He has announced to mobilise Opposition and like-minded parties to unitedly take on the BJP. In line with his announcement, he individually or with Trinamool Congress chief will organise meetings to decide strategy against BJP.’’ He said that Pawar has been in constant communication with Opposition leaders.

Pawar recently hogged the headlines after he said that those in the Congress should accept that their party no longer holds sway from "Kashmir to Kanyakumari" like it once did. He indicated that his partner in Maharashtra's ruling alliance should undertake a reality check.

"There was a time when there was Congress from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. But not anymore. This (reality) should be accepted. The closeness with other Opposition parties will increase once there is a mentality within Congress to accept this (fact)," Pawar said.

Pawar has made it amply clear that the Congress is the only party with a pan-India presence to provide an alternative to the BJP.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 01:11 AM IST