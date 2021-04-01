Sharad Pawar is in pink of health, says Nawab Malik after NCP chief undergoes gall-bladder surgery

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is in "pink of health", said Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday evening. The 80-year-old is responding well to the treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, he added.
Taking to Twitter, Malik gave an update regarding Pawar's health. "Our party President Sharad Pawar saheb is responding well to the treatment in hospital and is in pink of health," he said. "He was checked upon by Dr. Amit Maydeo at 7 pm this evening and he is now allowed to walk and intake solid foods," he added.
On Wednesday, Sharad Pawar had undergone a successful surgery for extricating a gall-bladder stone. The operation was performed at the Breach Candy Hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday after a fresh complaint of abdominal pains.
His daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule tweeted a photo of her bespectacled dad, appearing relaxed and cool, sporting a blue-black checked hospital gown, concentratedly catching up on the day's newspapers seated on the hospital bed.
"Good Morning! Thanking all the doctors, nurses and the entire team at Breach Candy Hospital. Pawar Saheb is doing what he loves the most - reading his morning newspapers!" she said in her happy and chirpy message.
Several members of the Pawar clan including nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, grand-nephew and MLA Rohit Pawar, besides other top leaders and close associates, were present at the hospital.
"Pawar Saheb is doing well after the operation. Stone has been removed from the gallbladder successfully. It was done through endoscopy," said Health Minister Rajesh Tope after the surgery.
Top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP, and Congress leaders, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar and others had enquired after Pawar's health earlier on Monday and wished him a speedy recovery.
(With IANS inputs)