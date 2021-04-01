Sharad Pawar is in pink of health, says Nawab Malik after NCP chief undergoes gall-bladder surgery

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is in "pink of health", said Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday evening. The 80-year-old is responding well to the treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, he added.

Taking to Twitter, Malik gave an update regarding Pawar's health. "Our party President Sharad Pawar saheb is responding well to the treatment in hospital and is in pink of health," he said. "He was checked upon by Dr. Amit Maydeo at 7 pm this evening and he is now allowed to walk and intake solid foods," he added.