Sharad Pawar condemns Palghar mob lynching, says no time to play politics

Further, Pawar admitted that the 223 deaths in Maharashtra due to coronavirus pandemic was a matter of concern. ‘’But all efforts are needed to bring it down to zero. Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli are hotspots with more cases, while the situation is good in Vidarbha, Marathwada and other parts of Maharashtra. People should continue to strictly follow lockdown norms and stay at home and avoid travelling and gatherings till May 3,’’ he said.

He made special appeal to Muslim community to offer Namaz during Ramzan at home and avoid going to mosque and celebrate Iftar outside.

Pawar hailed the contribution made by the government machinery, police department, health department especially doctors, nurses and paramedic who are working 24x7 to control the spread of coronavirus. ‘’ We must thank them and instill confidence among their family members that we all are together in their work,’’ he noted.

Pawar appealed to the press and media to give positive news and refrain from giving news which will create fear psychosis among the people during the present crisis.

Pawar made a special mention of April 21 which is celebrated as Civil Service Day in the country. He recalled that former union home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had addressed the first batch of the civil service on the same day and had said they will become the ‘’Steel frame of India.’’

‘’The civil service needs to be congratulated for its work. I have been experiencing it. I have witnessed in Maharashtra, the administration worked for 24x7 to restore normalcy especially after the Latur earthquake, communal riots and serial bomb blasts. They have been working with same zeal to tackle the coronavirus crisis,’’ Pawar said.

Pawar reiterated that the coronavirus pandemic will have adverse impact on the state economy. ‘’The revenue collection has come to a standstill. Stamp duty, sales tax/GST and excise duty are major source of state revenue but there has been nothing. Measures will be needed to revive state economy after the crisis is over,’’ he viewed.

He hoped that as some industries, agriculture and agri industries, trade and other business have started following the relaxation of lockdown in green and orange zones will partially help to keep the state economy rolling.