Sharad Pawar Birthday: NCP to organise virtual rally, launch mobile app on December 12; here's all you need to know

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be organising a virtual rally to celebrate party supremo Sharad Pawar's 81st birthday on Sunday (December 12) in Mumbai, Maharashtra Water Resources Minister and NCP State President Jayant Patil said on Friday.

Amid the Omicron scare, nobody should visit Mumbai to wish Pawar and instead, watch the virtual rally through Facebook, YouTube and social media, said Patil.

The virtual rally has been organized following all the rules of COVID-19. The program will start at 11 am at Nehru Center in Worli and will continue till 1.30 pm, the senior NCP leader informed.

On Pawar's birthday, Patil said the party will also launch a mobile application, which will be help in coordination between the party and its workers.

Also, 'Swabhiman Saptah' has been organised from December 14 to December 20. In this, various activities like health check-up camp, blood donation camp, distribution of medicines, tree planting will be carried out by the party district level.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 05:46 PM IST