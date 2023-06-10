 Sharad Pawar Announces Supriya Sule, Praful Patel As Working Presidents Of NCP; Ajit Kept Aside
While addressing the party workers at the 25th Party Foundation Day in Delhi, Pawar named Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the working Presidents.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced the names of newly elected working Presidents of the party. While addressing the party workers at the 25th Party Foundation Day in Delhi, Pawar named Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the working Presidents. Ajit Pawar on the other side was kept aside of any responsibilities yet.

Supriya Sule has been given the electoral responsibility to look after Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab, while Praful Patel has been given the responsibility of few other states.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

