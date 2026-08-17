Shahapur Delegation Raises Waqf-Related Concerns Before Maharashtra Waqf Board Chairman Sameer Qazi In Mumbai |

Bhiwandi: A delegation from Shahapur met Maharashtra State Waqf Board Chairman and Minister of State-rank office-bearer Sameer Qazi at his office in Mumbai to raise several issues concerning the protection of Waqf properties, the registration process, and alleged encroachments on Waqf land.

During the meeting, the delegation submitted a memorandum highlighting key concerns related to the management and administration of Waqf properties across the state. The representatives urged the Waqf Board to simplify the procedures associated with Waqf registration and scheme registration while ensuring that administrative services become more accessible to citizens at the district level.

What were the demands?

One of the primary demands put forward by the delegation was the strengthening of district-level facilitation centres and the effective implementation of online services. The members argued that many applicants are currently compelled to travel repeatedly to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to complete Waqf registration and scheme registration formalities, causing unnecessary inconvenience and delays.

The delegation requested that applications be scrutinised and processed at the district level itself, enabling citizens to complete documentation and registration-related procedures without having to undertake frequent long-distance travel.

Another significant issue raised during the meeting concerned alleged encroachments on Waqf properties. The delegation demanded a comprehensive investigation into cases involving illegal occupation and unauthorised possession of Waqf land and called for immediate legal action against those found guilty.

The representatives also sought a review of unauthorised tenancy entries and other disputed rights recorded in revenue documents. They emphasised the need for a thorough examination of land records to identify irregularities and ensure that Waqf properties are adequately protected from unlawful claims.

The memorandum further called for greater transparency in the functioning of the Waqf Board. Members of the delegation urged the authorities to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and introduce a more efficient and accountable administrative mechanism.

They also advocated for a stronger online application and tracking system that would enable applicants to monitor the status of their submissions without having to make repeated visits to government offices.

Additionally, the delegation demanded that any complaints regarding unauthorised financial demands, procedural irregularities, or alleged malpractice in Waqf-related matters be investigated promptly and impartially.

Responding to the issues raised during the meeting, Waqf Board Chairman Sameer Qazi reportedly adopted a positive approach and assured the delegation that the concerns outlined in the memorandum would be examined and appropriate action would be initiated at the earliest.

Several prominent political and community leaders were present during the meeting, including Shiv Sena Thane District Chief Maruti Dhirde, Shiv Sena Shahapur Taluka Chief Prakash Vekhande, Shiv Sena Shahapur Taluka Minority Department Chief Advocate Abubakar Sheikh, Shahapur Masjid Trust President Mohammad Pathan, Sharif Pathan, Sagir Sheikh, Imran Sheikh, Sadiq Sayyed and Yunus Sheikh, among others.

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Speaking after the meeting, Advocate Abubakar Shaikh emphasised the importance of preserving Waqf assets and ensuring their transparent management.

Waqf property is a trust belonging to the community, and its protection and transparent administration are essential. Citizens should not be forced to make repeated trips to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for registration-related procedures. Immediate action must also be taken against encroachments and illegal tenancy entries on Waqf land Shaikh said.

He added that Chairman Sameer Qazi had responded positively to the delegation's demands and expressed confidence that concrete measures would be taken in the near future.

The meeting underscored growing concerns among community representatives regarding the management of Waqf properties and highlighted the demand for administrative reforms aimed at improving accessibility, transparency and legal protection for Waqf assets across Maharashtra.

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