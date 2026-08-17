 CM Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates Nitin Nabin’s New BJP Team After Major Organisational Reshuffle - Video
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HomeMumbaiCM Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates Nitin Nabin’s New BJP Team After Major Organisational Reshuffle - Video

CM Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates Nitin Nabin’s New BJP Team After Major Organisational Reshuffle - Video

CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomed BJP president Nitin Nabin's organisational reshuffle, calling the new national team an “excellent” blend of experienced leaders and young talent. The appointments include 13 National Vice Presidents and eight National General Secretaries. Fadnavis said the team would strengthen BJP across India and serve as a bridge to convey PM Narendra Modi's work to citizens.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Monday, August 17, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
CM Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates Nitin Nabin’s New BJP Team After Major Organisational Reshuffle - Video
CM Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates Nitin Nabin’s New BJP Team After Major Organisational Reshuffle - Video |

Following the announcement of a major organisational reshuffle under newly appointed national president Nitin Nabin, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday congratulated the new team and extended his best wishes to all the newly appointed members.

Speaking about the organisational reshuffle, Fadnavis said, “It is a matter of great joy today that our National President Nitin Nabin has announced his team. An excellent team has been formed, comprising both experienced individuals and fresh, young talent.”

Maharashtra leaders join new team

Fadnavis also welcomed the inclusion of prominent Maharashtra leaders in the new team, including Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar as National Vice President, Vinod Tawde as National General Secretary and Piyush Goyal as National Treasurer.

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“I am confident that this team will work to strengthen the BJP across the country and take its message to every citizen. I believe this team will act as a bridge to convey the work of Prime Minister Modi to the people,” Fadnavis said.

BJP announces organisational reshuffle

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier in the day has announced a major organisational reshuffle under newly appointed national president Nitin Nabin.

The new team includes 13 National Vice Presidents, six of whom are women. The list includes Vasundhara Raje, Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijayant Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M Nagaraja, Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar.

Eight National General Secretaries appointed

The reshuffle also includes the appointment of eight National General Secretaries from seven states, with Uttar Pradesh accounting for two of the appointments.

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