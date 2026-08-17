BJP Reshuffle: Amit Malviya Dropped As IT Cell Chief, Nitin Nabin Unveils New Team

BJP leader Amit Malviya | File Image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced a major organisational reshuffle under newly appointed national president Nitin Nabin, dropping Amit Malviya as the party’s IT cell head and bringing in several prominent leaders, including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and former Union Minister Smriti Irani.

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Mhaske replaces Malviya

Deepak Mhaske has been appointed as the new head of the BJP’s IT cell, replacing Malviya, who had held the influential position for several years. The change comes as the BJP prepares for a series of crucial state elections.

Raje has been appointed a national vice president representing Rajasthan, while Irani has been named one of the party’s national general secretaries, with Uttar Pradesh among her organisational responsibilities ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

BJP names 13 vice presidents

The BJP has appointed 13 national vice presidents as part of the new team. Besides Raje, the list includes Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijayant Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M Nagaraja, Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar.

Six of the 13 national vice presidents are women. The new organisational team also includes four women national secretaries and a woman general secretary, underlining the party’s emphasis on greater representation of women in organisational positions.

Key organisational appointments

Vinod Tawde and Smriti Irani have been appointed national general secretaries, while Piyush Goyal has been named the party’s national treasurer.

The reshuffle also includes the appointment of eight national general secretaries from seven states, with Uttar Pradesh accounting for two of the appointments.

Malviya exits IT cell

Malviya’s removal from the IT cell comes as one of the most notable changes in the new organisational structure. His tenure saw the BJP’s digital campaign and social media operations expand significantly, making the IT cell a key component of the party’s electoral strategy.