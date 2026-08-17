Vasai-Virar Pothole Crisis: BJP MP Hemant Savara, MLA Rajan Naik Hit Streets, Demand Urgent Road Repairs As Heavy Rains Worsen Conditions | Video | Representational Image

Vasai-Virar: BJP MP Dr. Hemant Savara and Nalasopara MLA Rajan Naik took to the streets to protest against the pothole-ridden roads in Vasai-Virar and demand immediate repairs.

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Several roads across the city have deteriorated due to heavy rains, causing significant inconvenience to motorists. The numerous potholes have also raised concerns over road safety and the condition of the city's infrastructure.

Residents have criticized the administration, saying that elected representatives being forced to take to the streets over basic civic amenities reflects the failure of the administration.

Read Also Mumbai: Corporators slam admin over potholes on roads

Alleging that the authorities failed to repair the potholes in time, the BJP organized a large-scale protest on Sunday. MP Dr. Hemant Savara and MLA Rajan Naik participated in the agitation and demanded that the damaged roads be repaired immediately.