Mumbai: Corporators slam admin over potholes on roads

Mumbai: The standing committee members slammed the administration for not finishing the works of covering of potholes on the roads, due to which many accidents occur.

Even a few days back Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar had ordered administration to get the potholes fixed before the commencement of the Ganesh Utsav but still the potholes are not covered and BMC are still receiving many complaints about the potholes daily.

Earlier, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had a meeting with municipal officials, Metro-Mono officials, Mumbai Police, Fire brigade and Public Ganesh utsav coordination committee to review the preparations for Ganesh utsav.

In the meeting, the problems discussed on the ongoing metro work, road blocks caused by the barricades were also mentioned. The mayor has taken cognizance of these complaints and directed the Metro and Mono administration to widen the narrow roads, provide alternative routes before the commencement of Ganesh Utsav.

Standing committee members have slammed the administration for their shabby work quality of roads and urged them to complete to fill the potholes before the starting of Ganeshotsav.