'Proud Moment For Nation': BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya Hails Gurindervir Singh For Setting 100m National Record

BJP IT cell leader Amit Malviya has hailed the efforts of Gurindervir Singh after the Punjab sprinter set the national record for 100m sprint. Singh became the first Indian man to clock sub-10.10 seconds in the men's 100m. He is the second fastest man in Asia this season, capping off a memorable evening for Indian athletics in Ranchi.

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"A historic sprint in Ranchi! Gurindervir Singh has shattered the men’s 100m national record with a blazing 10.09s at the National Senior Federation Competition. He is now the second-fastest man in Asia this season, a phenomenal achievement for Indian athletics and a proud moment for the nation. The rise of Indian track and field continues," Malviya wrote on X.

The 100m showdown between Gurindervir and previous national record holder Animesh Kujur in this meet will be remembered for ages in Indian athletics. Gurindervir clocked Asia's second fastest time this season and shaved 0.06 seconds off the previous national mark, which had been set just a day earlier in the semifinals by Animesh Kujur.

Ironically, Gurindervir himself had briefly held the record after running 10.17 seconds in the semifinals, before Animesh eclipsed it minutes later with a 10.15-second effort. This time, however, Gurindervir reclaimed the record emphatically, while both sprinters also secured qualification for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, where they will represent India in the men's 100m.

(With agency inputs)