Massive Fire Breaks Out At Agarbatti Factory In Virar East, No Casualties Reported

Virar: A massive fire broke out at an agarbatti manufacturing company located in the HDL area of Virar East on Monday morning.
According to preliminary information from the fire brigade, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit inside the company.
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Three fire engines from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Fire Brigade reached the spot and launched operations to bring the blaze under control.
Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident. However, the company is reported to have suffered extensive damage due to the fire.
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