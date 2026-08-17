Mumbai: 2 Injured, Several Vehicles Damaged After Huge Banyan Tree Falls Near Churchgate Metro Station - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Nearly two people were reportedly injured after a large banyan tree fell on four vehicles near B-2 Metro Station, opposite Kelan Bhavan in Churchgate, on Monday.

Visuals from the incident showed the fallen tree damaging a nearby small stall and affecting traffic movement on one side of the carriageway, raising safety concerns among locals.

#WATCH | Two Injured After Huge Banyan Tree Falls On Four Vehicles Near B-2 Metro Station In Churchgate



Video by @vssalman007#Churchgate #MumbaiNews #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/xTQSZEr89U — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 17, 2026

Rescue teams mobilised

According to initial reports, the incident occurred at around 12:36 pm. Following the incident, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and ward staff were mobilised to the spot to carry out rescue and road clearance operations.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

Similar incident reported in June

A similar tree-falling incident was reported in Churchgate earlier in June, when a tree was uprooted and fell on a parked vehicle in front of Sydenham College amid heavy rainfall. No injuries were reported in that incident.

However, several tree-falling incidents were reported across Mumbai during the heavy showers in June and July, with trees falling on parked vehicles, structures and, in some cases, people. The incidents have raised concerns over the safety of residents and commuters.

BMC orders city-wide tree audit

Following a fatal tree collapse on a school bus in Chembur that claimed the life of a school student, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered a city-wide audit of roadside trees, their root systems and non-deconcretised tree bases.