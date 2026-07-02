Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Tree Uprooted Near Churchgate Station Due To Heavy Rainfall, Multiple Vehicles Damaged - VIDEO

Tree Uprooted Near Churchgate Station |

Mumbai: A tree was uprooted near Churchgate station due to heavy rainfall and fell on nearby parked vehicles in the wee hours of Thursday. The tree crushed a few vehicles, while several two-wheelers were trapped beneath it.

Incident caught on video

A video shared by ANI on its X account (formerly Twitter) captured the aftermath of the incident. In the video, a police officer was seen near the site. When asked when the incident occurred, he said it happened at around 3 am, when the tree was uprooted.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Tree uprooted near Churchgate Station due to heavy rainfall across Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ZrtfnRuDpw — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2026

This is breaking news. More details regarding the incident are awaited.

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