 Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Tree Uprooted Near Churchgate Station Due To Heavy Rainfall, Multiple Vehicles Damaged - VIDEO
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Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Tree Uprooted Near Churchgate Station Due To Heavy Rainfall, Multiple Vehicles Damaged - VIDEO

Heavy rainfall uprooted a tree near Mumbai's Churchgate station on Thursday afternoon, crushing several parked vehicles and trapping multiple two-wheelers beneath it. A viral video showed the aftermath as police reached the spot. Officials said the incident occurred around 3 am. More details are awaited.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Thursday, July 02, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Tree Uprooted Near Churchgate Station Due To Heavy Rainfall, Multiple Vehicles Damaged - VIDEO
Tree Uprooted Near Churchgate Station |

Mumbai: A tree was uprooted near Churchgate station due to heavy rainfall and fell on nearby parked vehicles in the wee hours of Thursday. The tree crushed a few vehicles, while several two-wheelers were trapped beneath it.

Incident caught on video

A video shared by ANI on its X account (formerly Twitter) captured the aftermath of the incident. In the video, a police officer was seen near the site. When asked when the incident occurred, he said it happened at around 3 am, when the tree was uprooted.

This is breaking news. More details regarding the incident are awaited.

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