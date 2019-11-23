Shabana Azmi’s mother Shaukat Kaifi passes away

Mumbai: Veteran actor and Shabana Azmi’s mother Shaukat Kaifi passed away here on Friday evening due to age-related illness at the age of 93.

Kaifi’s son-in-law, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, confirmed the news of death of the theatre and film actor.

“She was 93 and she was having one problem after another. She was admitted to Kokikaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital, for certain days she was in the ICU and then she was out of ICU. It was all age related,” he said.