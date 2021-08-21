Several special trains of Western Railway affected due to farmers protests in Punjab - Check re-scheduled, cancelled trains here

Due to Kisan agitation in Punjab between Jalandhar Cantt Jn. & Chiheru in Firozpur Division of Northern Railway, train movement has been affected and hence, few trains of Western Rly, have been affected.
According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these affected trains are as under:
CANCELLATION OF TRAINS:
1). Train No. 02904 Amritsar - Mumbai Central Golden Temple Mail Special, journey commenced on 20th August, 2021
2). Train No. 02926 Amritsar – Bandra Terminus Paschim Express Special, journey commenced on 21st August, 2021
3). Train No. 02920 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Special, journey commenced on 21st August, 2021
4). Train No. 04672 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Bandra Terminus Swaraj Express Special, journey commenced on 21st August, 2021.
DIVERSION OF TRAINS:
1). Train No. 02925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Paschim Express Special, journey commenced on 19th August, 2021 will be diverted via Ludhiana Jn. – Phillaur Jn. - Nakodar Jn. instead of Phillaur Jn. - Phagwara Jn. - Jalandhar Cantt Jn.
SHORT TERMINATION OF TRAINS:
1). Train No. 04671 Bandra Terminus – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Express Special, journey commenced on 20th August, 2021, short terminated at New Delhi station.
2). Train No. 02925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Paschim Express Special, journey commenced on 20th August, 2021, short terminated at Chandigarh station.
3). Train No. 09325 Indore - Amritsar Express Special, journey commenced on 20th August, 2021, short terminated at H. Nizamuddin station.
4). Train No. 02919 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special, journey commenced on 20th August, 2021, short terminated at New Delhi station.
5). Train No. 02903 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Golden Temple Mail Special, journey commenced on 19th August, 2021, short terminated at Ludhiana station.
SHORT ORIGINATION OF TRAINS:
1). Train No. 09326 Amritsar - Indore Express Special, journey commencing on 22nd August, 2021 will short – originate from H. Nizamuddin station and will remain cancelled between Amritsar & H. Nizamuddin.
2). Train No. 02920 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Special, journey commencing on 22nd August, 2021 will short – orginate from New Delhi station and will remain cancelled between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra & New Delhi.
