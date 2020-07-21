Seven scrap godowns gutted in fire, no casualty

A fire destroyed seven scrap godowns in Mumbra on Tuesday morning, a civic official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The fire broke out around 7 am in Shil Phata area of Mumbra and gutted seven warehouses located there, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Two fire engines, a jumbo water tanker and other water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after about two hours, he said.

Some plastic items and other material were stored in the godowns, he said.

The cause of the fire was being probed, he added.