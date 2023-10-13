 Sena Vs Sena Row: Both Factions Refuse To Relent As Final Verdict Is Likely To Be Announced Next Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSena Vs Sena Row: Both Factions Refuse To Relent As Final Verdict Is Likely To Be Announced Next Week

Sena Vs Sena Row: Both Factions Refuse To Relent As Final Verdict Is Likely To Be Announced Next Week

Three applications moved in this regard, too, were heard and final decision regarding clubbing the petitions is likely to come next week on October 20.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
Sena Vs Sena Row: Both Factions Refuse To Relent As Final Verdict Is Likely To Be Announced Next Week | FPJ

Mumbai: The Shinde and Thackeray factions of Shiv Sena remained firm on their respective grounds of holding separate hearings and clubbing all the petitions regarding disqualification of MLAs, respectively, on Thursday even as counsel for both sides argued for around three hours before the Speaker of Maharashtra assembly Rahul Narwekar.

Three applications moved in this regard, too, were heard and final decision regarding clubbing the petitions is likely to come next week on October 20.

Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai, MLC Anil Parab, MLA Ajay Chaudhari were present along with the counsel to represent Shiv Sena (UBT) during the hearing, while from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), advocate Anil Sakhare was present. The Thackeray faction fiercely argued in favour of clubbing the petitions. However, the Shinde faction had a counter argument for each of the points raised by the Thackeray faction.

“We have promised full cooperation in ensuring timely completion of the hearing. But we cannot accept the demand for clubbing the petitions, because all the petitions are different, the reasons cited by them too are different. Hence, we argued in favour of separate hearing on every petition,” Sakahre said.

"Every MLA has a right to be heard," says Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), Advocate Anil Sakhare

“Several reasons have been given for disqualification of MLAs. Not attending meetings, not abiding by the whip for election of speaker and not abiding by the whip while proving majority are the three primary reasons cited by them. But, all these things are different and hence we have been arguing for separate hearings on all the petitions. Every MLA has a right to be heard. If the petitions are clubbed, that right will be lost. That is another reason why each of the petitions needs to be heard separately,” Sakhare said. He added that he prayed for a speedy hearing and assured complete cooperation to Narwekar.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai, however, criticised the stand and said that delaying tactics are being engaged by pointless arguments on even small aspects of the law.

“They face disqualification and hence are delaying the decision. Justice delayed is justice denied,” he said and added it appears as if the Supreme Court will have to be approached again. Shiv Sena (UBT) whip Sunil Prabhu said that the Speaker is expected to give a decision upholding the democratic principles.

Read Also
Mumbai: Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Withdraws Application Seeking Permission For Dussehra Rally At Shivaji...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi To Inaugurate 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session In Mumbai On Oct 14

PM Modi To Inaugurate 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session In Mumbai On Oct 14

Mumbai News: Edu Body Faces Scrutiny Over 'Misusing' Land Given by BMC

Mumbai News: Edu Body Faces Scrutiny Over 'Misusing' Land Given by BMC

'Respect NGT Ruling & Save Nerul CRZ Plot': Environmentalists Request Maha CM Shinde

'Respect NGT Ruling & Save Nerul CRZ Plot': Environmentalists Request Maha CM Shinde

Fog Or Smog? Mumbaikars Wake Up To Thick Layer Of Dust In Air Amid Rise In Temperature; Netizens...

Fog Or Smog? Mumbaikars Wake Up To Thick Layer Of Dust In Air Amid Rise In Temperature; Netizens...

Maharashtra Politics: After Shiv Sena & NCP, Now Cracks Emerge In State Congress

Maharashtra Politics: After Shiv Sena & NCP, Now Cracks Emerge In State Congress