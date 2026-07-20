 Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Slams Delhi Police Action Against Peaceful Protesters At Jantar Mantar
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Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Slams Delhi Police Action Against Peaceful Protesters At Jantar Mantar

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan criticised the reported police action on protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Thackeray questioned the government's response to peaceful demonstrations, while Pathan said the movement should not be viewed through a political or religious lens

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Monday, July 20, 2026, 07:11 PM IST
Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Slams Delhi Police Action Against Peaceful Protesters At Jantar Mantar
Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray and AIMIM Spokesperson Waris Pathan. |

Mumbai: As the visuals of the alleged lathi-charge on protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar are going viral, several political figures and public representatives are questioning the conduct of police officials towards peaceful protesters on Monday morning.

Aaditya Thackeray criticises crackdown

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, reacting to the clash at Jantar Mantar, posted on his X account, “Wondering if any democratic country in the world that follows a Constitution, Rule of Law and free and fair elections, has a government that orders such a brutal crackdown on peaceful protests? What must the world be thinking of the regime in our country now?”

Calling the regime cowardly, he further stated in another post, “When the world sees reports of the regime refusing to acknowledge systemic failures in education, and instead of asking a minister to interact with young Indians, it will realise that the government has transformed into a dictatorship.”

Further launching his attack on the BJP, he asserted that democracy in the nation is no longer functioning as intended but has been “captured by a regime”.

Talking about the Anna Hazare movement during the Congress-led government, Thackeray stated that ministers were at least deployed to hold talks with the protesters, which, according to him, is missing in the present case.

Waris Pathan reacts

Moreover, reacting to what happened at Jantar Mantar, AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan said, “In my personal opinion, and based on my understanding, this movement should not be viewed from a political or religious perspective... Sonam Wangchuk, who has dedicated significant efforts towards education, received several awards, and is a scientist, had been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for nearly 20 days.”

Further speaking on the reported violence at Jantar Mantar, he said, “Today, reports are emerging that students were subjected to baton charges and tear gas was used against them."

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