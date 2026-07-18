Chaos At Jantar Mantar! Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalised After 20-Day Hunger Strike; Security Tightened Ahead Of July 20 Parliament March | Video | X / ANI

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike for the past 20 days at Jantar Mantar, was taken to a hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday morning, officials said. A heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel was seen at the protest site following Wangchuk's hospitalisation.

The development comes two days before of a planned march to Parliament on July 20 by Wangchuk and his supporters.

Further details regarding his condition and the circumstances leading to his hospitalisation are awaited.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, late on Friday night, Abhijeet Dipke, Founding President of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), alleged that Wangchuk was attacked at the protest site in Jantar Mantar.

His health parameters on Friday showed his weight at 56.55 kg, a reduction of 350 grams in 24 hours. His blood pressure was recorded at 108/68, blood sugar at 70 mg/dL and pulse rate at 72 per minute, according to Dr Satish Lamba of the Delhi Medical Association.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several Opposition leaders visited Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar on Friday to express solidarity and enquire about his health. Among those who met him were Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, SP MP Dimple Yadav, Congress leader Pawan Khera and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

UBT Sena Leader, Uddhav Thackeray criticised the Centre over Wangchuk's hunger strike, calling it the "most insensitive government" and alleging that the government had failed to respond to the activist's demands despite his prolonged fast.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan also appealed to the Centre to hold talks with Wangchuk and consider his demands, while urging students and parents to support the activist.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court directed that Wangchuk's medical condition be clinically monitored on a daily basis during his hunger strike. The court observed that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same." It also directed that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, be provided.

The directions were passed by a Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia while disposing of a public interest litigation expressing concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health.

Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy. He and his supporters had also announced a march to Parliament on July 20 to press for their demands.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)