Sena not going anywhere, some BJP leaders might join MVA: Sanjay Raut after CM Thackeray refers to Raosaheb Danve as 'future friend'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has come out with clarification over Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's 'future friend' remarks directed towards Union Minister Raosaheb Danve during an event at Aurangabad.

Raut said that the CM'S comments were taken out of context and that the Sena is not joining anyone. "We need to understand what CM said. He meant to say that some people from BJP might come to Maha Vikas Aghadi. We won't go anywhere", Raut said.

Uddhav Thackeray during his speech in Aurangabad referred to Union Minister and senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve as “my former friend - and if we come together again, then future friend”. “I like the railways for one reason. You cannot leave the tracks and change direction. Yes, but if there is a diversion you can come to our station. But the engine does not leave the tracks", the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Nana Patole, who earlier comments had led to rifts within the alliance, said the chief minister was only cracking a joke and the MVA government would complete its term. “The chief minister sometimes likes to crack a joke and that is exactly what he did. This government will run its full five year term. There is no problem with the government in Maharashtra”, Patole said.







Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 06:59 PM IST