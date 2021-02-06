Self-proclaimed don 'khopdi' arrested from Aarey Colony

Aarey Police arrested a man identified as Pappu Harishchandra alias Khopdi, who had openly challenged the police department and called himself a self-proclaimed don. Police arrested the man acting on a tip-off that Khopdi was to commit a robbery and was apprehended following a trap that was laid in the area.

According to the police sources, a team led by sub-inspector Ulhas Kholam received a tip-off that a man with a number of offences registered against him was in the vicinity. Subsequently, a trap was laid in Royal Palms and then Khopdi was seen moving suspiciously, while hiding something on his belt, following which police intercepted him and apprehended him. Preliminary probe revealed that he had a number of cases registered against him at police stations across Mumbai, and had been absconding since 2013.

Police said that Khopdi came on police's radar when he had issued an open challenge to the police by saying: "Even god cannot catch me, forget about cops". Khopdi was allegedly planning to commit a robbery in Aarey Colony and the police also seized a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges from him. Subsequently, he was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

In another case, Aarey Police arrested a man who aspired to become a don. Police said that the accused, identified as Bada Kanna, was a sharp-shooter who had several offences registered against him at suburban police stations.