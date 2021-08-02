See Photos: Mumbai's Sea of Sewage

The STPs and sewer lines planned during 1979 were keeping in mind the population density of that time. Things are totally different now. The focal point in those times remained the augmentation of the water supply. Availability of resources and capital was also limited and rates of interest were very high, which forced us to prioritise projects. This was exactly a time when the World Bank loans had started coming in and it was a big deal. The population then was rising by 5 to 6 per cent every year as compared to now when it has stabilized.

Now, the supply of capital has increased and the cost of capital has decreased. There is no constraint on resources. Hence, it is relatively easier for the administration to address the issue of augmenting sewage treatment plants."Sukhthankar added, "Allocating the budget every year is not the only thing that will help make the sewage treatment facilities better. Resources need to be mobilised. The administration will also have to learn and achieve the global standards of sewer disposal. This needs to be done urgently before the ecology is harmed and is irreparable.

Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project (MSDP) - a far fetched dream

BMC’s Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project was an ambitious project to overhaul the drainage system. The civic body aimed to construct seven treatment plants to treat raw sewage.

However, the civic body failed to implement the project in compliance with the norms stipulated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).BMC’s plan to upgrade/rebuild completely the STPs at a cost of Rs 15,000crore has been moving at a snail’s pace for more than 15 years. In 2018, Nitin S Deshpande, a Pune-based activist, approached the NGT against a Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) notification issued on October 13, 2017, for required standards for biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and total solid suspended (TSS) for sewage treatment plants (STPs). As per Deshpande’s case, in its 2015 draft notification, the MoEF had laid down effluent discharge norms of 10mg/l of BOD and 20 mg/l of TSS as optimal for the health of water bodies but later relaxed the norms in the 2017 notification. The discharge norms changed to 20 mg/l for BOD and 50 mg/l for TSS. Following this, the NGT ordered a stay on the notification on December 21, 2018, and asked experts from the CPCB, NEERI and IIT to prepare a report and submit it before March 31, 2019.

The stay by NGT in 2018 put on hold BMC's plan of awarding contracts for construction and upgradation of five Sewage Treatment Plants at Worli, Bandra, Versova, Ghatkopar and Bhandup. Work on the up-gradation of the Colaba STP had begun then. However, the proposed STP at Malad did not get environmental clearance, as it would require the destruction of mangroves.

On August 31, 2020, BMC floated fresh tenders with new discharge norms, which stated that BOD or dissolved oxygen level should be at 10 mg/L and total suspended solids (TSS) at 20 mg/l for the STPs to be constructed on a Design, Build, and Operate (DBO) basis. BOD and TSS are important factors to maintain water quality. Elaborating on the situation P Velarasu, BMC's additional municipal commissioner (projects), said that the civic body floated tenders for all STPs, except salad. The project will take at least five more years to complete with the revised effluent discharge norms and revised cost. "As per the instructions of the NGT, we have already floated the tenders. The revised tenders are in conformity with the effluent discharge norms. However, we still have many hurdles before we actually start implementing or constructing these STPs,” said Velarasu.

Velarasu added, “However, financial packages have been opened. We are inthe final process of awarding the work to appropriate contractors. The offers from bidders are on a slightly higherside i.e. about 30 to 35 per cent higher. Hence, we are in the process of negotiating with the companies to bring down the cost. This process will at least take a month or two. Once finalised, the revised proposal will be tabled before thecivic standing committee for its approval, following which work order will be given.

"The existing STPs do only a primary treatment before discharging effluent or waste water into the sea. Once the new STP's are built, it will carry out tertiary treatment of the water, said Velarasu."As per the norms stipulated by the CPCB, secondary treatment of sewage water is sufficient. However, our system will be advanced and will carry out tertiary treatment," said Velarasu.

Fully functional STPs are not the only solution to the problem

Environmentalists say this will not address the sewerage needs of nearly a third of the city’s population that lives in about 250 slums clusters. The sewerage requirement for these areas runsinto an estimated 143 km. BMC has clarified that it will be laid ‘as and when’ slum rehabilitation schemes are effectively implemented across the city.