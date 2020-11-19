Sedition charges: Kangana Ranaut, sister summoned by Mumbai police for third time

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have issued summons to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, for the third time to record their statements on November 23 and 24 in connection with charges of sedition and for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities were lodged against them. The sisters were earlier summoned twice, but were unable to appear before police as there was a wedding in the family.

The Mumbai Police had first issued summons to Ranaut and Chandel to be present for enquiries at Bandra, but they had responded through their lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui, that they are busy with wedding ceremonies in Himachal Pradesh and will not be able to make it. A second summon was issued for the sisters to appear before November 10, but they did not respond.

The actress had earlier informed police that she will be available only after November 15. On Wednesday, Mumbai Police issued fresh summons for the third time to Ranaut and Chandel to appear before Bandra Police on November 23 and 24 respectively. A senior officer said, "We have issued the third notice and asked Ranaut and Chandel to join and cooperate with Bandra Police in the investigation."

Acting on a complaint by a casting director, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered with Bandra Police against Ranaut and her sister Chandel, for allegedly trying to create hatred and communal tension between two groups through their tweets. Subsequently, the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate had ordered the Mumbai Police to investigate the case and the sisters were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between different groups (section 153A), deliberate and malicious act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion (section 295A) and sedition (section 124A).