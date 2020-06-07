Schools in Maharashtra won't open in June, not even in Green Zones: Report

Last Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday in a 3-hour long meeting via video conferencing with the school education department had directed to start teaching - online or offline whatever is possible - from June. "The students' year will not be wasted," he had said.

In remote areas where there is no connectivity and no COVID-19 outbreak, schools should be started following the social distancing norms and in places where it is difficult to start schools physically, online education should be started, the Chief Minister had said.

He had also said that the Google platform should be used on an experimental basis but a strong system of online learning should be developed for a long time by developing separate computer methods.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had written a letter to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and has requested for 12-hour air time on national TV and two-hour radio slot for school lessons.

"In the course of next academic year, we wish to broadcast 12 hours of daily education content through any two channels which comes under DD National Channel Family and two hours of daily content on AIR (All India Radio). We have our virtual classroom studios, if you allow us to transmit the live broadcast also it will be a great help."