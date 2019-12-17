SC lifts stay on construction of Rs 15,000 crore coastal road project in Mumbai

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in particular and the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government today received a major boost after the Supreme Court lifted stay on the construction of Rs 15,000 crore Mumbai coastal road project.

The apex court had granted stay on July 16, three months before the election to the Maharashtra assembly. The Shiv Sena controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which is the nodal agency for the coastal road project, was incurring a daily loss of Rs 4 to 5 crore since then.

Thackeray, whose party was BJP’s ruling ally in the previous government, is now in the driver’s seat. Thackeray had conceptualized the coastal road project.