SC lifts stay on construction of Rs 15,000 crore coastal road project in Mumbai

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in particular and the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government today received a major boost after the Supreme Court lifted stay on the construction of Rs 15,000 crore Mumbai coastal road project.
The apex court had granted stay on July 16, three months before the election to the Maharashtra assembly. The Shiv Sena controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which is the nodal agency for the coastal road project, was incurring a daily loss of Rs 4 to 5 crore since then.
Thackeray, whose party was BJP’s ruling ally in the previous government, is now in the driver’s seat. Thackeray had conceptualized the coastal road project.
Thackeray’s close confidant and urban development minister Eknath Shinde told FPJ, "It is CM Thackeray’s dream project which will help ease traffic and reduce pollution in Mumbai. The coastal road will become lifeline for Mumbaikars." He said the apex court’s ruling is a big positive to complete the project expeditiously.
The 29.2 km coastal road seeks to reduce congestion on the Western Express Highway by improving connectivity between Marine Drive in south Mumbai and Borivali in north Mumbai. Nearly 1.3 lakh cars are expected to use the road daily.
The project has faced resistance from citizen groups, environmental activists, and the fishing community in Koliwada, Worli on the potential damage it can cause to the environment.
BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has strongly defended the coastal road project as only 11% of Mumbai’s area is under roads. He also said reclamation would protect the city against rising sea levels. According to him, the coastal road project is the only public space which will cut across the streets of Mumbai.
