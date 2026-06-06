SBTC Issues Notice To KEM Hospital Over Alleged Delay In Blood Supply For Newborn Emergency Transfusions | File Photo

Mumbai: The State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC), Mumbai, has issued a notice to the blood centre of KEM Hospital, seeking a detailed clarification over complaints about alleged delay in making blood available for newborns requiring emergency exchange transfusion.

The action follows media reports and a complaint filed by health activist Chetan Kothari through the Aaple Sarkar portal. In its communication to the Head of the Blood Centre at KEM Hospital, Parel, the SBTC has directed the hospital to submit a factual report and detailed explanation within seven days of receiving the notice.

The complaint was registered on the portal on September 2, 2025. The council also referred to earlier communications issued on June 4, 2025, and November 17, 2025. A fresh notice was issued by SBTC on May 21.

The Free Press Journal had earlier reported on the unavailability of whole blood at KEM Hospital blood bank.

The issue relates to newborns suffering from severe neonatal jaundice, a condition that often requires emergency exchange transfusion. For the procedure, fresh whole blood or a combination of packed red blood cells and fresh frozen plasma is urgently needed.

Kothari alleged that several blood banks, including KEM, carry out 100% separation of donated blood into components, resulting in non-availability of whole blood. He said KEM depended on other blood banks instead of arranging fresh blood.

He said blood centres can recombine packed cells and plasma or urgently call donors and retain the unit without separation. Dr Harish Pathak, Dean of KEM Hospital, did not respond to calls or messages.