Asked For Notes From A Girl & Ended Up In Hospital: Pune Man Attacked With Cricket Stump

Kothrud Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A 26-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and seriously injured after being attacked with a cricket stump by a group of youths for messaging a female classmate in Pune’s Kothrud area.

The victim, Omkar Kaluram Avhale (26), a resident of Avhalwadi in Wagholi, lodged a complaint at Kothrud Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate). Based on his complaint, police have registered a case against Harshvardhan Ajit Sonawane (20), a resident of Vighnaharta Society near the Parvati foothills on Sinhagad Road, and three of his associates.

About The Incident…

The incident occurred outside Kirti Bhavan in Shilavihar Colony on Paud Road at around 5:15 pm on June 3.

According to the police, Avhale is pursuing a cybersecurity course at Cyber Vault Institute. He had allegedly sent a message to a female classmate seeking study notes. The woman’s friend, Sonawane, reportedly called Avhale and asked him to come downstairs from the classroom.

The Altercation…

When Avhale met him, Sonawane allegedly questioned why he had been messaging his friend. Avhale reportedly explained that he had only requested class notes and had not sent any other messages. However, Sonawane allegedly became aggressive and began verbally abusing him.

Police said Sonawane and his three associates then assaulted Avhale with punches and kicks, causing him to fall to the ground. During the attack, Sonawane allegedly picked up a cricket stump lying nearby, which belonged to children playing in the area, and struck Avhale on the head.

Victim Seriously Injured…

The accused allegedly fled the spot after noticing blood oozing from the victim’s head. Avhale was taken to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment and later approached the police.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.