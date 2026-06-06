Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Join Forces To Crack Down On Illegal Liquor Trade Post Pune Hooch Tragedy | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Police and enforcement agencies from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune City, and Pune Rural have decided to strengthen joint action against the illegal liquor trade across the region.

A coordination meeting was held at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) on Friday under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey.

Senior officials from the police, Maharashtra State Excise Department, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) attended the meeting. Among those present were Pimpri-Chinchwad Joint Commissioner of Police Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioners of Police Sarang Awad and Basavaraj Teli, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill, State Excise Superintendent Atul Kanade, Joint Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Girish Hukare, Pune City Deputy Commissioner of Police Chilumulla Rajanikanth, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar.

During the meeting, officials discussed measures to improve intelligence sharing and coordination between departments. The focus was on taking stricter action against adulterated liquor, illegal liquor manufacturing units, and illegal liquor sales networks operating in the region.

Officials said the joint effort aims to completely eliminate illegal country-made liquor (haatbhatti), adulterated liquor, and unlawful distillation and distribution of liquor in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune City, and Pune Rural areas.

The meeting comes amid increased concerns over illegal liquor operations and the risks they pose to public health and safety. Authorities said coordinated enforcement and regular information exchange will help curb such activities more effectively.