After Pune Hooch Tragedy, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Make Monthly Accountability Reports Mandatory

IPS Vinoy Kumar Choubey | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In the wake of the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad hooch tragedy that claimed 20 lives, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have introduced a new accountability mechanism to curb illegal activities across the city.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey has made it mandatory for officers from the rank of Senior Police Inspector to Additional Commissioner of Police to submit monthly certificates confirming that illegal businesses operating within their jurisdictions have been shut down.

What’s The Decision?

The move comes after serious questions were raised about police functioning following the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Hooch Tragedy. Despite repeated instructions from senior officials to crack down on illegal liquor sales and other unlawful activities, alleged negligence at the local level allowed such operations to continue, ultimately leading to the tragedy.

Under the new order, senior police inspectors must ensure that illegal businesses within their police station limits are closed and submit a written certificate to the Assistant Commissioner of Police on the first day of every month.

Read Also Pune Police Intensify Crackdown On Illicit Liquor Trade After 22 Deaths

Senior Police Officials To Follow Orders Too…

Assistant commissioners must verify the claims and submit their report to the deputy commissioner of police by the third of the month. Deputy commissioners are required to review the status across all police stations in their zone and forward a certificate to the additional commissioner of police by the fifth. The additional commissioner will then submit a consolidated report by the tenth of every month.

The order fixes accountability at every level, including police stations, divisions, zones and regional offices. It also warns of strict disciplinary action against officers found supporting illegal businesses directly or indirectly, ignoring violations, or failing to take action.

Commissioner Choubey said every officer would be held responsible for ensuring illegal activities are stopped in their jurisdiction.

"It has been made mandatory to provide a certificate confirming that illegal businesses are shut. Responsibility has been fixed on every officer. Any laxity or neglect regarding illegal businesses will not be tolerated," he said.