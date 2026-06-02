Pune Police Intensify Crackdown On Illicit Liquor Trade After 22 Deaths | Screen Grab

In the wake of the recent illicit liquor tragedy, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has announced a comprehensive action plan to curb the illegal liquor trade operating across the city and surrounding areas.

Speaking to the media, Kumar on Tuesday said Pune Police have initiated stringent measures against the manufacture, transportation and sale of illicit liquor. A joint meeting was conducted with officials from the Regional Transport Office (RTO), State Excise Department, Rural Police and other concerned agencies to formulate a coordinated strategy against the illegal trade.

As part of the action plan, police have asked the RTO and Excise Department to provide details of vehicles suspected to be used for transporting illicit liquor. Officials will also identify and verify the criminal backgrounds of individuals involved in the illegal liquor trade and initiate strict legal action against repeat offenders.

"Dedicated efforts are being made to dismantle the entire network involved in the illicit liquor trade. We are focusing not only on suppliers and transporters but also on the key operators behind these illegal activities," Kumar said.

According to Pune Police records, a total of 1,051 cases related to illicit liquor have been registered till May 2026, while liquor worth approximately ₹98 lakh has been seized during various operations.

Police officials stated that special drives and coordinated raids will continue in the coming weeks to prevent the sale of illegal country-made liquor and other illicit alcoholic beverages.

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Cases Registered Against Illegal Liquor Trade:

2021 - 988

2022 - 690

2023 - 1,451

2024 - 1,716

2025 - 1,786

2026 (till May) - 1,051