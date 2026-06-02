BSF’s Central Shooting And Weapons Training Team Marks Foundation Day With Blood Donation Camp In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Marking its Foundation Day with a spirit of social responsibility and humanitarian service, the Central Shooting and Weapons Training Team (CSWT) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Indore, organised a voluntary blood donation camp at the BSF Hospital in collaboration with MY Hospital, Indore.

The camp was inaugurated by Inspector General Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu, who commended the initiative and emphasised the importance of blood donation as a lifesaving act.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from officers, subordinate officers, and jawans of the force.

A total of 54 BSF personnel voluntarily donated blood, contributing to the noble cause of saving lives and supporting patients in need of urgent medical assistance.

The primary objective of the camp was to help ensure an adequate blood supply in hospitals and provide timely support to critically ill and emergency patients.

The blood donation drive reflected the BSF’s core values of “Service, Security and Humanity” and reinforced the organisation’s dedication to social causes.

The event concluded with appreciation for all donors and medical staff who contributed to the successful organisation of the camp, making the Foundation Day celebrations meaningful and impactful.