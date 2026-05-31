One-Day Job Fair At Pologround On Monday In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day job fair will be organised in the district under the 'Yuva Sangam' programme to provide employment, self-employment and apprenticeship opportunities under one roof.

The fair will be organised by the District Employment Office under the guidance of the district administration on Monday from 10:30 am to 3 pm at the District Employment Office, located on the premises of the District Industries Centre, Pologround.

The event aims to provide career opportunities to young job-seekers and offer guidance on loan processing for those interested in starting their own businesses.

Several reputed organisations, including Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University, Suryavanshi Machine Tools, Unify HR Solutions, Ocean Motors and Mosaic Pvt Ltd, will participate in the fair. These companies will conduct preliminary recruitment for more than 300 vacancies.

Deputy Director of Employment PS Mandloi said employment opportunities will be available across various sectors, with attractive salary packages.

Vacancies include positions in digital marketing, pharmacy, accounts, back office operations, computer operations, sales, supervision and technical trades.

Applicants aged between 18 and 35 years who have completed education ranging from high school to postgraduate level will be eligible to participate. Candidates with technical qualifications such as BPharma, ITI and diploma certificates will also be considered for suitable positions.