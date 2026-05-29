Rotten Food, No Licence: Bakery Closed After Inspection In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration on Friday conducted inspections at establishments manufacturing baked samosas and collected 21 samples of baked samosas, cream rolls, chutney, namkeen and whipped cream from five establishments for laboratory testing.

During an inspection at Aditya Raj Bakery in the Chhota Bangarda area, officials allegedly found hygiene violations and rotten food material.

According to officials, the bakery did not possess a valid food licence and workers lacked mandatory medical fitness certificates.

Food safety officials destroyed 300 baked samosas, rotten potato stuffing, chutney bottles and cakes found at the premises.

Owing to unhygienic conditions, the establishment was ordered to shut immediately and action under the Food Safety and Standards Act has been initiated.

Samples were also collected from Sukh Sister Bakery in Scheme No. 103 and other establishments for laboratory examination.

Collector Shivam Verma said strict action would continue against food businesses violating safety norms. He appealed to citizens to report complaints related to food adulteration, unhygienic conditions or illegal food operations through the Collector Helpline at 0731-181.