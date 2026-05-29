Drunk Cop Seen Sitting On Bike With Glass In Hand In Indore; Video Goes Viral, Probe Ordered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a police officer in Indore is going viral on social media, showing him in uniform sitting on a two-wheeler with a glass in his hand on Friday.

In the video, he also appears to be dancing and behaving in an unconscious way, seems too drunk as he can be seen not even able to sit properly.

Watch the video below :

Indore Police !



Lasudia Thana Area



Drunk and drive is a crime with more than ₹ 10,000 fine, is Drunk and Police is a crime is it their policy ? pic.twitter.com/Hw3naPRVS4 — copwatchbharat (@copwatchbharat) May 28, 2026

The video was recorded by some local people, and made viral on social media.

The video was reportedly shared on Instagram and claims that the police officer is posted at Lasudiya Police Station. After the video spread, it quickly received mixed reactions on social media.

However, police officials have denied these claims. They said the officer seen in the video is not posted at Lasudiya police station.

Additional DCP Amrendra Singh clarified that sharing such videos with wrong information and linking them to a police station without confirmation is also wrong.

He said action may be taken against the person who posted the video, and they may be called for questioning or sent a notice if needed.

According to ACP Parag Saini, the policeman seen in the video is not posted in Lasudia area.



The name of this policeman is Aditya Rajput, who is posted in DRP Line. But after the video surfaced, it has been taken into cognizance by senior officers and an investigation is being… https://t.co/Ptez41RufE pic.twitter.com/7afqGb2HA0 — copwatchbharat (@copwatchbharat) May 29, 2026

He also added that two things are clear so far: the officer in the video is not posted at Lasudiya police station, and the matter is still under investigation.

If any misconduct is found, action will be taken against the police personnel as per rules. Legal action against those spreading misinformation is also being considered.