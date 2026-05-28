22-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Stabbed By Three Minors In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed by three minor boys in the Azad Nagar area. The incident occurred on the night of May 25, and the victim died on Wednesday.

Police said the attack was allegedly triggered after the suspects objected to the victims consuming alcohol with the father of one of the minors.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Chandu, a resident of Nemawar Road.

His cousin, Ajay Bachhania, told police that he and Chandu were sleeping on the premises of Adarsh Sole Tex Company when the prime suspect, whose father works at the same company, arrived there around midnight along with two minor accomplices.

The trio allegedly began abusing the cousins over drinking liquor with the prime suspect’s father.

When Chandu objected, the prime suspect allegedly pulled out a knife attached to a key ring and stabbed him in the abdomen before attacking Ajay on the head and left shoulder.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Lokesh Singh Bhadoriya said all three suspects are minors and have been detained. Police initially registered a case against them under Sections 118(1), 115(2), 296(b), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Following Chandu’s death, murder charges will be added to the case, police said.