Top Officials Review Lake Revival Work At Sirpur And Limbodi Ahead Of Monsoon In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the state government’s Ganga Jal Sanvardhan Abhiyan for water conservation and revival of water bodies, Indore Collector Shivam Verma and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal inspected Sirpur and Limbodi lakes on Tuesday to review ongoing restoration work.

Officials assessed the condition of the lakes, water storage capacity, encroachments in catchment areas and cleaning of channel lines carrying rainwater into the lakes. Senior municipal and engineering officials were present during the inspection.

The Collector directed officials to remove obstructions and encroachments blocking the natural inflow of rainwater before the monsoon. He said revival of major lakes was crucial for the city’s long-term water security.

Singhal instructed departments to ensure regular cleaning and maintenance of channel lines for smooth rainwater flow during the monsoon.

He said the civic body was prioritising conservation, beautification and water augmentation works at major water sources under the campaign.

The Municipal Corporation has completed cleaning of channels connected to five lakes, including Kelod Kartal, Morod Machla, Nipania, Bhanwrasala and Revati Range.

Cleaning and obstruction removal work is underway at Sirpur, Bilawali and Limbodi lakes, with a target to clear all major channels before the rainy season.

Now, ‘waste-to-wonder’ parks

Now, ‘waste-to-wonder’ parks | FP photo

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has launched “Waste-to-Wonder” parks across the city using discarded materials to promote sustainability and environmental awareness.

The initiative, based on the 4R principle, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recover, is being implemented under the guidance of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal.

Under the project, scrap items such as iron waste, tyres, pipes and machine parts are being transformed into artistic installations and decorative structures.

These creations have been developed at public gardens including Nana Nani Garden, Global Garden, Eurasia Public Park, Keshav Vatika Garden and Vishram Bagh.

Officials said the parks are attracting residents and tourists while spreading awareness about responsible waste management and creative reuse of materials. The initiative is also helping beautify public spaces and encouraging eco-friendly habits.

The civic body said effective reuse and recycling of household waste can reduce garbage generation and strengthen environmental conservation efforts. Visitors, including children, youth and senior citizens, are being encouraged to view waste materials as reusable resources through innovation and collective effort.

58 complaints raised at hearing

58 complaints raised at hearing | FP photo

Indore Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Tuesday held a public hearing at the Municipal Corporation headquarters, where 58 applications and grievances related to various civic departments were received.

The hearing was attended by Additional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Superintending Engineers and department heads. Citizens raised issues related to revenue, markets, building permissions, health services, solid waste management, sewerage and public works.

Singhal heard the grievances and directed officials to ensure prompt resolution of complaints. Applications were immediately forwarded to the concerned departments for action.

Officials said the initiative aims to strengthen direct communication between citizens and the civic administration while ensuring faster redressal of public issues. Singhal said such hearings help improve transparency, accountability and efficiency in municipal governance.

The Municipal Corporation said regular public hearings are being conducted to address civic issues and provide timely solutions to residents across the city.