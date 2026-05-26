₹ 1.50 Crore Lake Development Works Launched At Annapurna Talab In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, a programme under the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan was organised at Annapurna Talab in Indore on Monday, where bhoomi pujan was performed for lake development and beautification works worth nearly Rs1.50 crore.

The programme included reservoir worship and foundation laying for a Chhath Puja ghat, entrance gate and other infrastructure aimed at strengthening water conservation efforts in the city.

Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Madhu Verma attended the event along with civic officials, public representatives and local residents. Citizens were also administered a pledge to conserve water and protect the environment.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Silawat said water cannot be produced and conservation and efficient management are the only solutions to the growing water crisis. He urged citizens to turn the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan into a people's movement and promoted initiatives such as the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign.

Mayor Bhargav appealed to residents to observe a voluntary "No Car Day" every Friday and use public transport or bicycles to reduce pollution and fuel consumption. He said Indore has recorded nearly a 20% reduction in car usage during the campaign over the past three years.

The Mayor also stressed the need for rainwater harvesting, noting that the city's population and water demand have doubled over the years. Despite low rainfall and thousands of dry borewells, the municipal corporation is supplying water to colonies through more than 650 tankers.

Summer water supply preparedness reviewed

A high-level review meeting on the summer water supply system was held in Indore on Sunday to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply across the city during the peak summer season. The meeting was chaired by Collector Shivam Verma and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal at the Musakhedi meeting hall.

Senior officials, additional commissioners, and departmental staff attended the review meeting, where detailed discussions were held on the current water supply situation, the status of overhead tanks, the operation of water tankers, hydrant management, and measures being taken to provide uninterrupted drinking water to residents.

Officials presented zone-wise updates on water distribution, supply timings, tanker availability and contingency plans to address possible water shortages during the summer months.

Public participation makes slum beautification drive a success

A large-scale slum beautification and cleanliness campaign titled “Basti Bemisaal” was successfully carried out. The campaign aimed to promote development, cleanliness and public awareness in slum areas across the city.

As part of the initiative, extensive cleanliness and beautification activities were carried out across 29 slum settlements. The campaign saw enthusiastic public participation, which was its biggest highlight. Local residents, women, youth and children actively joined the drive and contributed towards improving their surroundings.

Residents participated in cleanliness activities, created attractive wall paintings, planted saplings and helped beautify public spaces within their localities. The initiative encouraged community ownership and motivated people to maintain cleaner and healthier surroundings.

The Indore Municipal Corporation also organised a “Slum Carnival” as part of the awareness drive. Through the carnival, citizens were educated about cleanliness, health, environmental protection and waste segregation. Civic officials interacted directly with residents and raised awareness about toilet use, the segregation of wet and dry waste, and the importance of maintaining a clean environment.