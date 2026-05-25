Truck Breakdown Leads To 2.5-Hour Traffic On Indore-Betul Highway, Leaves Commuters Struggling In Excess Heat

Truck Breakdown Triggers 2.5-Hour Traffic On Indore-Betul Highway; Commuters Suffer Excess Heat Without Drinking Water |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A heavy traffic congestion created a 2.5-hour-long chaos on the Indore-Betul National Highway on Monday.

Due to the traffic, the passengers were forced to suffer excessive heat for a long time at Dhan Talab Ghat, located between Chapda and Kannod.

According to local sources, hundreds of vehicles remained stuck in the traffic jam from around 11 am to 1:30 pm. Traffic movement gradually became normal later in the afternoon.

No drinking water in the route

People caught in the traffic jam faced severe difficulties due to the intense heat. Travellers complained that there were no facilities for drinking water, tea, snacks or any other basic amenities in the area, making the situation even more difficult.

Locals said the ghat section has become a major problem for commuters in recent days due to increasing pressure of heavy vehicles and frequent breakdowns of overloaded trucks.

Coal-laden truck broke down

According to information, a coal-laden truck broke down on the ghat road on Monday morning, badly affecting traffic movement.

Within a short time, long queues of vehicles formed on both sides of the highway, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded for hours.

After receiving information about the jam, police personnel from the Bijwad Police Assistance Center reached the spot and started efforts to manage and clear the traffic.

Officials worked for several hours to restore normal movement on the highway.

Meanwhile, some drivers who received advance information about the traffic congestion changed their routes from Chapda and Kannod to avoid getting trapped in the jam.