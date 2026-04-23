Indore Roads Dug Up For Narmada Water & Gas Pipelines; Cause 1.5-Hour Long Traffic Jam At Chanakyapuri Square-- VIDEO

Dug-Up Roads Cause 1.5-Hour Traffic Jam At Chanakyapuri Square In Indore; 15 Days Of Congestion |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dug-up roads are causing long traffic jams in Indore, keeping passengers waiting for long

Residents complain Chanakyapuri Square has been facing traffic congestion daily. On Thursday morning, commuters were stuck for nearly one to one-and-a-half hours.

According to information, the road has been facing severe congestion for the past 15 days as the roads were cut to lay pipelines for Narmada water and Avantika gas pipelines

The congestion also affected school children, as several school buses were delayed. E-rickshaws and 2-wheelers were seen stuck in the jam.

After receiving information, Zone-4 DCP and traffic officials reached the spot and cleared the jam after about 30 minutes of effort.

Police questioned the contractor about the digging work and permissions. The Annapurna police took the contractor to the police station to verify related documents.

Annapurna Road jammed!

Several videos surfaced on social media showing daily ordeal of the commuters. A reel on Instagram revealed people stuck in long traffic jams at Annapurna Road due to huge pits. What further aggravated the congestions was that the alternate route via Kesarbagh Railway signal was closed at the peak hour.

The poor traffic condition has been persisting since over 15 days now.

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Officials said that Avantika Gas Agency has dug up the entire square for pipeline work. Authorities are now checking whether proper permission was taken. If not, an FIR may be registered against the agency.

Hundreds of vehicles were stuck from Rajendra Nagar Bridge to Talab area and from Kesarbagh Bridge to Gopur Square.

Roads near Croma showroom to Hanuman Temple and around Ganesh Temple have large pits, worsening the situation.

Despite earlier warnings by traffic police, no proper traffic diversion or alternative arrangement was made, leading to heavy inconvenience, especially during peak hours.