Indore News: Mic Nod For ₹20 Crore Road Project, 25 Smart Toilets | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a move to improve urban infrastructure, the Indore Municipal Corporation’s Mayor-in-Council (MiC) passed several key proposals during a special meeting chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav at the City Bus Office auditorium.

The meeting was convened to express support for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women Reservation Bill), scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on Apr 16–18. The council described the Bill as a historic step toward strengthening women’s participation in governance.

Bhargav said empowering women would bring transformative changes to the nation’s development trajectory, noting that increased representation in Parliament and state assemblies would unify the country. The council also resolved to promote public awareness regarding the Bill’s objectives.

Key development decisions Alongside policy support, the MiC approved infrastructure projects to improve urban amenities. These include a road construction project in Kushwah Nagar at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore and the installation of 25 smart toilets across the city to enhance public convenience.

MiC Decision

Nari Shakti Bill: Formal support for the Women Reservation Bill.

Roadwork: Rs20 crore allocated for Kushwah Nagar.

Sanitation: 25 smart toilets to be installed citywide.

Awareness: Public outreach planned for governance reforms.

In a move improve urban infrastructure, Indore Municipal Corporation’s Mayor-in-Council (MiC) passed several key proposals during a special meeting chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav at the City Bus Office auditorium.

Officials, women join live broadcast of PM’s address

A large number of women and state government officials gathered across the city on Monday to watch the live broadcast of the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’.

The conference, organised by the Government of India at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, was received with great enthusiasm. During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the pivotal role and contribution of women in the nation's development and progress, delivering a message on empowerment and collective achievements.

In Indore, the primary screening was held in the NIC room at the Collector's Office. Attendees included Collector Shivam Verma, District Panchayat CEO Siddharth Jain, and Women and Child Development Department Programme Officer Rajneesh Sinha, alongside other officials and numerous women.