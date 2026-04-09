Indore News: Foundation Day Of Lord Ayyappa Temple Celebrated With Flag Hoisting

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 34th foundation day celebrations of the Lord Ayyappa and Ganesha Temple in Mahalaxmi Nagar continued on Wednesday, April 8, with the ceremonial flag hoisting (Dhwajarohan), marking the formal start of the main phase of the festival.

The celebrations had commenced a day earlier on Tuesday with a traditional Nag Puja (serpent worship), which drew a large number of devotees. Wednesday’s rituals were attended by devotees who gathered to witness the auspicious ceremony, an important part of temple traditions. The week-long festival, running until April 15, will feature daily prayers and rituals conducted in the morning and evening by senior priests from Kerala.

SM Pillai, president of the Lord Ayyappa Charitable Society, said, "The ceremonies are being carried out with devotion, and a large turnout of devotees is expected throughout the festival."

Cultural programmes have also been planned, including Sopana Sangeetham, a traditional temple music form from Kerala, on April 11, and a community feast (Bhandara) on April 13 at 7 pm. The celebrations will conclude on April 15, coinciding with Vishu, with the Arattu ritual, the ceremonial holy bath of the deity.