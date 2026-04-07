Indore News: Lord Ayyappa & Ganesha Temple Prepare For 34th Anniversary Celebrations At Mahalaxmi Nagar

Indore News: Lord Ayyappa & Ganesha Temple Prepare For 34th Anniversary Celebrations | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lord Ayyappa & Ganesha Temple at Mahalaxmi Nagar conducted poojas on Tuesday, drawing devotees from across the city. The rituals, performed with devotion, are part of the temple’s ongoing preparations for its 34th anniversary of Prana Pratishta.

SM Pillai, president of the Lord Ayyappa Charitable Society, said, “Today’s poojas were performed with full devotion, and devotees participated enthusiastically to seek blessings.”

He added that the week-long celebrations are expected to attract a large number of devotees and provide an opportunity for the community to engage with the temple’s rich traditions.

Read Also Indore News: IMC Begins Distribution Of 57k Kg Reusable Items To Poor

The anniversary festivities will run from 8 to 15 April 2026, with senior priests from Kerala performing rituals every morning and evening.

The celebrations will commence with the hoisting of the holy flag on 8 April and will conclude on Vishu day, 15 April, with the aarattu, the holy bath of the deity. Each day will feature traditional poojas, allowing devotees to witness and participate in the spiritual ceremonies.

N Gopakumar, the society's secretary, highlighted the evening cultural programmes planned for the celebrations. Among the highlights is the classical Kerala temple art form Sopana Sangeetham, scheduled for 11 April, and a Bhandara, or community feast, at 7 pm on 13 April.

He urged devotees and visitors to participate in both the religious rituals and cultural events, noting that the celebrations combine spiritual devotion with Kerala’s artistic heritage.

Pillai added, "Lord Ayyappa & Ganesha Temple’s anniversary offers a unique blend of devotion, tradition, and cultural heritage, making it a significant event for the local community."