 Indore News: District Tehsils To Face Monthly Rankings, Officials Fined For Negligence, Announces Collector Shivam Verma
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: District Tehsils To Face Monthly Rankings, Officials Fined For Negligence, Announces Collector Shivam Verma

Indore News: District Tehsils To Face Monthly Rankings, Officials Fined For Negligence, Announces Collector Shivam Verma

Indore Collector Shivam Verma has fined three officials a total of Rs 20,000 for negligence and announced a monthly tehsil ranking system to boost efficiency. The move aims to foster competition, ensure timely case resolution, and improve public service. Verma also conducted direct hearings for pending CM Helpline cases, directing strict action against lapses.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 07, 2026, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: District Tehsils to Face Monthly Rankings, Officials Fined for Negligence, Announces Collector Shivam Verma | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a strict stance on negligence, the district administration has imposed a total fine of Rs20,000 on three state government officials and staff. It has also decided to introduce a ranking system for tehsils, on the lines of police stations, to assess their performance.

The initiative aims to create competition among tehsils and improve their functioning, ultimately benefiting applicants.

Collector Shivam Verma announced this during a review meeting held at his office on Monday, where he assessed the CM Helpline, revenue cases and urban management systems.

During the meeting, officials said a special campaign is under way in the district to ensure swift and efficient resolution of revenue-related cases. Due to a temporary technical outage in the Revenue Department s online portal, the campaign has been extended by 10 days. The earlier deadline was March 31. A monthly ranking system for tehsils will also be implemented to ensure timely and quality disposal of cases.

In a new initiative, Verma personally summoned applicants to conduct direct hearings for faster resolution of grievances. He called applicants involved in five pending CM Helpline cases, heard their issues and directed officials to resolve them promptly. He also instructed strict action in cases of negligence.

During the meeting, a fine of Rs5,000 was imposed on IMC official Wasim Khan for negligence in case resolution. A fine of Rs5,000 was also imposed on sub-engineer Siddharth Barawaliya, while Rs10,000 was levied on Ranjana Goyal, chief municipal officer of Depalpur-Betma.

Read Also
Indore News: Municipal Commissioner During Inspection Probe, Pay Cuts Ordered Over Poor Sanitation
article-image

In a separate matter, a show-cause notice was issued to Municipal Corporation official Mohit Pawar. Notices were also issued to officials following alleged negligence in a land demarcation case in the Hatod area. Additional Collector Navjeevan Pawar has been assigned to conduct an inquiry, and further action will be based on the findings.

Follow us on