Indore News: District Tehsils to Face Monthly Rankings, Officials Fined for Negligence, Announces Collector Shivam Verma | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a strict stance on negligence, the district administration has imposed a total fine of Rs20,000 on three state government officials and staff. It has also decided to introduce a ranking system for tehsils, on the lines of police stations, to assess their performance.

The initiative aims to create competition among tehsils and improve their functioning, ultimately benefiting applicants.

Collector Shivam Verma announced this during a review meeting held at his office on Monday, where he assessed the CM Helpline, revenue cases and urban management systems.

During the meeting, officials said a special campaign is under way in the district to ensure swift and efficient resolution of revenue-related cases. Due to a temporary technical outage in the Revenue Department s online portal, the campaign has been extended by 10 days. The earlier deadline was March 31. A monthly ranking system for tehsils will also be implemented to ensure timely and quality disposal of cases.

In a new initiative, Verma personally summoned applicants to conduct direct hearings for faster resolution of grievances. He called applicants involved in five pending CM Helpline cases, heard their issues and directed officials to resolve them promptly. He also instructed strict action in cases of negligence.

During the meeting, a fine of Rs5,000 was imposed on IMC official Wasim Khan for negligence in case resolution. A fine of Rs5,000 was also imposed on sub-engineer Siddharth Barawaliya, while Rs10,000 was levied on Ranjana Goyal, chief municipal officer of Depalpur-Betma.

In a separate matter, a show-cause notice was issued to Municipal Corporation official Mohit Pawar. Notices were also issued to officials following alleged negligence in a land demarcation case in the Hatod area. Additional Collector Navjeevan Pawar has been assigned to conduct an inquiry, and further action will be based on the findings.