Indore News: IMC Begins Distribution Of 57k Kg Reusable Items To Poor |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation on Monday began redistributing items collected from households to people in need, ensuring usable goods are not wasted and instead benefit underprivileged communities.

The initiative forms part of the “Basti Bemisaal Abhiyan”, under which 29 slum settlements across Indore are witnessing special cleanliness drives along with Slum Carnival events to boost public participation.

Authorities began distributing collected items from Shivnagar slum in Ward No. 51, where beneficiaries received essential goods in the presence of civic officials, including health in-charge Ashwini Shukla.

Residents actively participated in the event. They decorated areas outside their homes with rangoli designs and welcomed guests with garlands, turning the distribution drive into a festive Slum Carnival.

Civic authorities said the initiative aims to promote cleanliness while strengthening social responsibility and community bonding.

Under the “Ghar Ki Safai – 3R Collection Drive” (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle), civic teams conducted door-to-door collection of reusable household items across the city. The campaign collected over 57,000 kg of reusable materials, including clothes, books, toys, bicycles, sports equipment and small electrical goods.