Indore News: Waste-To-Wealth Drive Nets 57K Kg, Boosts City’s Clean Push | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Ghar Ki Safai – RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) collection drive has collected more than 57,000kg of reusable household items, which will be distributed among residents of 29 slum pockets in the city.

The Indore Municipal Corporation concluded the citywide RRR collection drive with a ceremony at C21 Mall on Sunday. The initiative aimed to promote sustainable waste management and saw participation from citizens and civic authorities.

The event was attended by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, along with Health in-charge Ashwini Shukla, Additional Commissioner Prakhar Singh and corporator Balmukund Soni. Representatives of partner organisations and NGOs were also felicitated.

Officials said the campaign collected items such as clothes, books, toys, bicycles and sports equipment. Distribution will begin on April 6.

Bhargav said the initiative reflects Indore’s commitment to maintaining its top position in cleanliness. He added that the city continues to innovate in waste management through initiatives such as RRR, waste-to-art projects and bio-CNG production.

“With public support, we are transforming waste into wealth,” he said, urging citizens to continue efforts to eliminate garbage hotspots.

Singhal said special vehicles were deployed to collect unused items directly from households, ensuring wide participation.

Shukla said the campaign is part of ongoing efforts to keep the city clean and sustainable through community participation.