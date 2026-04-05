Indore News: Revenue Irregularities; 2 Suspended, Naib Tehsildar Gets Notice | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a case of irregularities in revenue records, collector Shivam Verma has suspended two employees and issued a show-cause notice to a naib tehsildar. Additional collector Roshan Rai has been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

According to official information, a complaint was lodged regarding irregularities in Revenue Case No. 290/A-6/2025-26 related to Bhingariya village in Khudail tehsil. The complainant alleged that illegal mutations, or transfer of ownership, were carried out in the records, resulting in the names of other individuals being entered.

Following a preliminary inquiry, Halka Patwari Rohit Tiwari was suspended under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966. During the suspension period, his headquarters has been designated as the Depalpur tehsil office.

In the same case, Meena Yadav, a reader of Assistant Grade-3 posted in Khudail tehsil, was also suspended for negligence. The inquiry found a lack of due diligence in maintaining records related to the judicial case.

A show-cause notice has been issued to Dayaram Nigam, who was serving as in-charge naib tehsildar during the period. He has been asked to submit his explanation within three days, failing which disciplinary action will be initiated.

Verma said no irregularity or negligence in revenue operations will be tolerated and strict action against those responsible will continue.