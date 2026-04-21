Eye In The Sky! Traffic Cops In Indore Deploy Drones To Track Violators |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a high-tech push for road discipline, the Indore traffic police on Monday deployed drones to monitor major intersections and enforce no-entry points across the city.

Under the direction of Additional CP RK Singh and DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, continuous aerial surveillance was conducted during peak hours to identify violations in real time.

Based on drone camera inputs, ground teams took immediate action against offences including illegal parking, signal jumping and wrong-side driving. To maximise coverage, separate drone units have been stationed in all four traffic zones, with a specific focus on heavy vehicles entering restricted zones during no-entry hours.

City-wide surveillance The aerial crackdown covered several commercial and residential hubs:

* Rajwada Zone: Yashwant Road, Jawahar Marg, Khajuri Bazaar and Sarafa.

* Central Areas: Sanjay Setu, Fruit Market, Nandlalpura and Mrignayani.

* South & East Zones: Palda Naka, Teen Imli, Musakhedi, Navlakha, Palasia, MG Road, Industry House and Guitar Tiraha.

* Business District: Star Square, Radisson, Rasoma Square and Vijay Nagar.

Real-time response The drones, equipped with public address systems, were used to broadcast traffic rules and encourage citizen compliance.

Whenever congestion or disruptions were spotted, the drone teams notified the control room via wireless communication. The control room then dispatched the nearest traffic units to restore smooth vehicle flow.

Officials stated that regular drone surveillance will continue at identified intersections to ensure better traffic discipline across the city.