8-KM-Long Traffic Jam Chokes Indore-Khandwa Road For 7 Hours |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore-Khandwa road witnessed a 7-hour-long traffic jam on Monday that stretched up to 8 kilometres, leaving the commuters absolutely helpless.

According to information, the incident occurred at Bherughat under Simrol police station limits in Mhow tehsil on Monday. Hundreds of vehicles remained stuck for nearly 7 hours, causing severe inconvenience to commuters.

As per reports, the traffic jam stretched around 8 kilometres from Simrol Talai Naka to Baigram.

A jam from ‘9 am to 4 pm’

Vehicles moved at a very slow pace, and commuters took more than 4 hours to cross the ghat section. The jam started around 9 am and continued till nearly 4 pm.

Police personnel from Simrol police station tried to manage the situation, but the traffic congestion continued throughout the day.

Due to heavy traffic pressure, vehicles were diverted from Simrol towards Tinchha Fall and then through internal roads via Udaynagar to Badwah.

Reason?

The traffic problem reportedly began after a car broke down on the ghat road at around 9 am.

This slowed down traffic movement, and gradually long queues of vehicles started forming. Due to the intense heat, several other vehicles also broke down during the day.

Officials said nearly 10 vehicles developed technical problems between morning and evening, worsening the traffic situation.

As Monday is considered auspicious for visiting Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga and Maheshwar, a large number of devotees and tourists were travelling on the route. Summer vacations also increased traffic movement in the area.

The narrow two-lane ghat road further worsened the situation.

According to locals, many drivers tried to overtake on sharp bends, turning the 2-lane road into 3 or 4 lanes, which added to the congestion.

NHAI is constructing a new highway with elevated roads and tunnels to ease traffic at Bherughat and help vehicles bypass the ghat section.

However, ongoing construction near Talai Naka and Baigram has narrowed roads, slowing traffic and causing frequent jams.